Capital Improvements Project Passes in Binghamton School District

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The votes are in for the Capital Improvement Project in the City of  Binghamton School District.

With a vote of 613 in favor, and 104 against, Binghamton residents have approved the Capital Improvement Project for the district.

Also passed, was the energy efficiency bill, by a vote of 628 to 89. Binghamton needed at least 60% approval by taxpayers to pass, and both exceeded the minimum rate.