  • Home

CVCSD Capital Improvements Project Passes

Posted: Updated:
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. -

The votes are in for the Chenango Valley Central School District’s Capital Improvements Project.
  
The Capital Project passed with 325 voting yes, and 47 voting no. 

The project includes upgrades to steam classrooms, gymnasiums, LED lighting replacement and bus storage expansion. Funds come from the district's capital reserve and the state-- It will have no impact on the local tax levy. 