JC Police Arrest Binghamton Man after Domestic Dispute

The Johnson City Police Department arrested a Binghamton man after responding to a report of a domestic dispute on Monday.

Police said 29-year-old Jorge N. Torres refused to leave his ex-girlfriend's apartment and started yelling at her. Then police said he grabbed her by the neck, while she was holding a nine-month-old child. All three fell to the ground, and the baby was not injured from the incident.

Torres is facing Criminal Contempt and Endangering the Welfare of a child charges. He also violated his order of protection that stated he is to stay away from and have no contact with his ex-girlfriend.

Torres was arraigned and sent to the Broome County Jail.