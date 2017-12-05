Agriculture Center Officially Opens In Binghamton

The Agriculture Development Center on Front Street in Binghamton celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday. The center houses the Taste of NY store and offers a space for education, certification programs, and resources for farmers about business planning and development.

Officials say the center will help train a workforce to fill job openings in agricultural fields.

"Everywhere I go in the state I hear 'We don't have enough workers, we don't have enough middle managers, we need more skills, we need more owners, we need more high level management going on.' And this is going to help with that pipeline in a big way," says New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball.

Cornell Cooperative Extension estimates that between the Taste of NY store and the farmer's market, there are around 1,200 people on the premises any given weekend.