JC Woman Steals Purse From Elderly Woman

The Johnson City Police Department Tuesday arrested Rikki L. Swackhammer, 36 Years old, of Main Street, Johnson City, NY.

Swackhammer is accused of stealing the purse of an elderly 82 years old victim, from her shopping cart.

She was charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony.

Swackhammer was arraigned before Justice Dellapenna in Johnson City Village Court, and remanded to the Broome County Jail pending further action in Broome County Court.