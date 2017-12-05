Revoked Liquor License: Binghamton Bar Forced To Go Dry

The sign in the window of T. Mulligans Irish Pub reads "food and spirits." The "spirits" part of that statement is now false advertising since the Clinton Street bar has had its liquor license revoked by New York State.

The state notified T. Mulligans of its decision on November 28th and that revocation is effective immediately. Binghamton Mayor Rich David says the bar has been the site of illegal activity over the course of several years.

“With law enforcement agencies working together, we were able to address the problems at this location,” said David. “I commend Binghamton Police Department officials who worked on this effort over many months and thank the Liquor Authority for reviewing the facts and supporting the City’s position.”

Below is the notice of revocation from the New York State Liquor Authority.