BU's Bruce named America East Player of the Week

Binghamton men's basketball junior center Thomas Bruce has been named America East Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. It's his first conference weekly honor and he is the first Bearcat to earn top billing since teammate Bobby Ahearn earned the award last December.



Bruce averaged 20.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks during a 2-0 week for the Bearcats, who have now won four in a row. The 6-foot-9 center has produced big numbers in 2017-18 and ranks fourth in the nation in blocks (27) and eighth in double-doubles (5).



In his last four games Bruce is averaging 19.0 points and 10.0 boards. He punctuated his week with a 26-point, 12-rebound performance in BU's 76-65 win over Colgate on Saturday. In that game, Bruce hit 9-of-12 from the field and 8-of-9 from the line and helped the Bearcats stage a second-half rally with 17 points.



For the season, he is averaging team-highs of 15.9 points (6th in AE) and 9.2 rebounds (2nd in AE). He continues to lead the conference in blocks (3.0/game) and is shooting 63 percent from the field (2nd in AE).



Binghamton hosts Army at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Courtesy: BU Athletics Department