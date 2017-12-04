Broome County Releases Updated Reported Overdoses for 2017

Broome County has released updated overdose data for January 1, 2017 through November 30, 2017. There are 592 reported overdoses to the Office of Emergency Services as of December 1. These numbers are 911 calls reporting all overdoses, which may include opioid drugs, non-opioid drugs, alcohol, or any other substance that can enable an overdose.

January 2017: 20

February 2017: 35

March 2017: 85

April 2017: 55

May 2017: 62

June 2017: 57

July 2017: 61

August 2017: 57

September 2017: 43

October 2017: 61

November 2017: 56

Tuesday, December 5, a public hearing will be held at the Broome County Office Building on the sixth floor in the Legislative Chambers at 5:30 p.m. to discuss funding for the former Broome Developmental Center.