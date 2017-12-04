Chenango Valley CSD Vote on Capital Improvements Project Proposal

Chenango Valley residents will vote on a $15 million capital improvements project proposal to renovate schools in the Chenango Valley Central School District this Tuesday, December 5th. The vote will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Chenango Valley High School Auditorium.

The project would provide STEAM (Science, technology, engineering, art, and math) classroom upgrades, LED lighting replacement, gymnasium upgrades, bus storage expansion, and other reconstruction for Port Dickinson Elementary, Chenango Bridge Elementary, Chenango Valley Middle School, and Chenango Valley High School.

The project scope of the work, when combined with existing project debt service, will result in no tax levy impact for Chenango Valley tax payers. A public information meeting on the proposal was held on Monday, November 6th in the Chenango Valley High School Auditorium to discuss the project and gather community feedback.



For more information on the capital project proposal, visit http://www.cvcsd.stier.org/capitalproject.aspx.