Seton Catholic star commits to BU Bearcats

Seton Catholic Central High School senior basketball player, Leo Gallagher announced via Twitter that he has committed to playing collegiate basketball for Binghamton University Bearcats.

According to Gallagher's tweet, "Happy to announce that next year I will be attending Binghamton University and continuing my basketball career as a preferred walk on."

Saints are currently 2-0 following the Stop DWI Winter Classic, Gallagher sports the All-Metro and All-Conference awards with an average of 13 points and 4 assists per game.

Seton Catholic's next opponent is the Susquehanna Valley Sabers. That game is scheduled for Thursday, at 7:45 p.m.