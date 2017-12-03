BU Students Donate Gifts to Kids in Need

Sunday was Hand to Heart day at Binghamton University. The annual Hand to Heart Holiday Project is organized by the National Residence Hall Honorary and Residential Life.

The annual holiday drive allows students to donate gifts to local children in need during the holiday season.

"I really enjoy doing cause its a way for us to give back to the community and a really great way to make a child's holiday really special," said Nichole Tolli, a volunteer.

All of Sunday's donations will go to Toys for Tots of Broome County.