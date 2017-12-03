Crafting for a Cause, at Vestal Holiday Craft Fair

Residents had the opportunity to get some shopping done on Sunday, at Vestals Annual Holiday Craft Fair hosted by the Vestal Teachers Association.

Crafting and shopping for a good cause, the proceeds from the fair benefit the Vestal Dollars for Scholars.

The fair was full of hand-crafted items including pottery, jewelry, stained glass, clothing, wooden signs, and even some stocking stuffers. There were even some tasty treats available to be purchased, from jams and jellies to some maple syrup.

"This is a craft fair that's been going on for over twenty-five years. Last year we raised around fifty-five hundred dollars that we were able to donate back," said Craft Fair Chair, Audrey Warneck.

The Dollars for Scholars program gives financial assistance to students in need around the holidays.