Ramp Closure to fix Water Main Break

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

The ramp from State Route 7 to Route 434 will be closed on Monday, December 4 starting at 7:00 a.m. 

The Westbound ramp in the City of Binghamton will be closed to fix a water main break. 

Officials are asking residents to seek an alternate route so they can fix the issue. 