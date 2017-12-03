Corliss Avenue Road Closure

  • Home

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

Corliss Avenue in Johnson City will be closed along Arch Street and Broad Street on Monday, December 4.

The 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., lane closure is due to construction and placement of building materials for the BU School of Pharmacy project.

Officials are urging residents to prepare and find an alternate route. 