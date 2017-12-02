BU Women's Basketball loses to Yale in OT

VESTAL, N.Y. – Binghamton (4-4) rallied to force overtime against Yale (4-3) but lost 73-69 in a non-conference women's basketball game on Saturday afternoon at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. It marked the Bearcats' second game this season against a team from the Ivy League, one of the top women's basketball conferences in the East.



Senior center Alyssa James finished with a season-high 23 points to go along with 13 rebounds and six blocks. It marked her first double-double of the season and the 13th of her career. In addition, James now has 199 blocks and moves into fourth place all time in America East Conference history. She continues to rank third all time in Binghamton history.



Also scoring 23 points was senior guard Imani Watkins, who added six steals and played all 45 minutes of the game. She now has 1,629 career points and moves into 28th place in America East history. She too remains in third place all time in Binghamton program history.



Yale appeared to be in control when Roxy Barahman sank a three-point field goal with 1:54 left in regulation, putting the Bulldogs ahead 63-57. For the game, Barahman led all scorers with 24 points.



Watkins, however, scored four of her points during a 6-0 run to force overtime. She sank the tying points with 12 seconds left in regulation.



Defensively, James had two of her blocks during the last 1:30 of the fourth period, both of which led to Bearcat points. Junior forward Rebecca Carmody, who finished the game with 10 points and six rebounds, sank a pair of critical free throws with 29 seconds remaining.



In overtime, Barahman put Yale up 68-63 when she drained a three-point field goal with 3:42 left to go. Watkins, however, pulled the Bearcats within 70-69 when she answered with a three pointer with 1:29 remaining.



From there, however, Yale went 3-for-4 from the free throw line in the last 41 seconds to lock up the win.



"This is a disappointing loss for us," head coach Linda Cimino said. "Yale is a good team and we were right there at the end but we are still learning how to finish games right now."



At the free throw line, Yale finished 13-for-16 (81 percent) while the Bearcats made only seven of their 17 attempts (41 percent).



Led by James, Binghamton outscored Yale 46-28 in the paint.



Megan Gorman added 13 points for the Bulldogs while Mary Ann Santucci chipped in 12 points.



Binghamton heads to Bryant on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.