Bearcats stay unbeaten at home with win over Colgate

VESTAL, N.Y. - Junior center Thomas Bruce poured in 26 points with 12 rebounds and Binghamton men's basketball held Colgate to seven second-half field goals en route to a 76-65 win Saturday afternoon at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The win was BU's fourth straight - the longest win streak since the 2009-10 season.



Bruce scored 17 of his points in the second half, when the Bearcats used a decisive 20-4 run midway through to take control. Colgate led by 13 points in the first half and shot 65 percent to carry a 40-34 cushion into intermission. But down 54-47 with 10:20 left, BU began its big run. Junior guard J.C. Show scored 12 of his 19 points during the second half. The Bearcats held Colgate to 23 percent shooting in the second half (7-of-31) and countered with 50 percent accuracy to put 42 points on the board in the final 20 minutes. Binghamton then made 11-of-14 free throws in the last 1:35 to seal the win.



Senior forward Willie Rodriguez netted 12 of his 16 points in the first half and shot a career-best 4-of-5 from three-point range. Bruce (9-of-12 FG, 8-of-9 FT) pulled down 12 rebounds to collect his conference-best fifth double-double of the season. He also had three blocks and two steals.



The Bearcats were plus-10 on the glass and only made eight turnovers.



The game drew 3,640 fans on a doubleheader Saturday with the women's team starting the day and the 22nd Annual Hall of Fame Ceremony ending it at the Events Center.



Binghamton next hosts Army West Point at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Courtesy: BU Athletics Department