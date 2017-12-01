Community Partnership gives Military Families Christmas Decorations

Thanks to a community partnership, 125 military families will be getting a unique holiday experience this Christmas.

United Way of Broome County and BAE Systems teamed up for their Trees for Our Heroes Program and distributed Christmas trees, wreaths, and inflatable decorations, to the family in attendance.

Time Labosky, the Program Manager at BAE Systems, said this is something they do every year, and it's nice to spread holiday cheer to the military men and women.

The trees came from Home Depot, and Target gift cards were given out to families to purchase trimming decorations.

The Port Crane Fire station was filled with families as they enjoyed some hot refreshments, food, and kids activities. A photo station was also set up for a chance to get a family photograph.