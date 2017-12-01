Jungle Bells: Animal Adventure Celebrates the Holidays with Weekend Events

There's a new way to celebrate the holidays this year at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville. The park opened its doors to some brand new winter themed events this weekend, called 'Jungle Bells'.

Every Saturday and Sunday through the month of December, guests can visit and feed the animals, walk down Candy Cane Lane, visit their new Reindeer Stable, mail letters to the North Pole, and even get a picture with Santa.

A supervisor at the park, Julie Montague, said the staff is so excited to see everyone back and even welcome some new faces.

"People here for the first time, people returning to check out the new changes and of course our animals love all the attention, they are happy to see people back," said Montague.

Plus the newly renovated gift shop is stocked head to toe with plenty of options to pick up a gift for someone for the holidays.

To keep up with the new winter theme, guests can enjoy cinnamon buns, hot chocolate, and plenty of other tasty treats.

For more information on Animal Adventure Park, or their 'Jungle Bells' event visit their website.