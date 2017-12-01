Dozens came out to get into the holiday spirit, Friday night in Johnson City.

The 8th Annual Lights on the Carousel event, kicked off at the historic CFJ Carousel. Santa even took a break from his Christmas preparations to meet with some of the kids. He said he enjoys his break from the North Pole, and seeing smiles on all of the kids faces.

The event will run from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays.