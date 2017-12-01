  • Home

Vestal: Winter Parking Restrictions

VESTAL, N.Y. -

The Vestal Police Department wants to remind residents that the Winter Parking Ban starts Friday, December 1. 

Cars are not allowed to park on any Vestal town and county streets, as well as highways. 

The parking ban will be between the hours of 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m., and will run until March 31. 