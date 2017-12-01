Police, Post Office Share Tips On How To Prevent Packages From Theft

With online shopping at an all-time high, more consumers are getting their holiday gifts delivered to their doors than ever before.

Endicott Police Officer, Brandon Leonard, says it might not be the best idea to leave packages unprotected, and shares some tips on how to keep your items safe.

"If you're not gonna be home, have the package sent to your work. If you have family members who are home during the day, have it sent to their house because ultimately you want someone to receive the package.”

Leonard says the holiday season is when theft rises.

“This time of year a lot of people are short cash, it’s harder times on people and it’s an easy thing to do.”

Randy Symons, a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Postal Service in Vestal delivers around 100 packages a day, and says the amount quadruples during the holidays.

“Once December 1st and December 2nd hits, a lot of people realize they’re getting into crunch time for Christmas so the packages really ramp up."

A recent study by Business Wire found that 11 million people in the U.S. had a package stolen last year. Since the holidays are quickly approaching, the window to reorder a stolen gift is closing.

“If they get their package stolen, it takes time to reorder those gifts. So if you come home and your package is missing, by the time you find out it was stolen, report it, order a new one, you’re not gonna have that gift for Christmas.”

To avoid being in that position, the Post Office has a number of services to keep your items safe.

“We have tracking and informed delivery so the customers can follow the package as it’s being processed, and they can see where it’s at and where it’s going to arrive. They can also get lockable mailboxes. They make a larger mailbox that can accept most medium-sized packages and you have to have a key to get into it.” - Robert Cox, Acting Postmaster for Vestal Post Office

The Post Office also offers P.O. boxes that can be rented on a month-to-month or year-to-year basis. Precautions that could save you the hassle this holiday season.