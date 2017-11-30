Lesko Financial: Holiday Shopping Season

Bryanna: Retailers were somewhat optimistic going into this shopping season, but consumers exceeded those expectations, according to Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial.

Greg: If there were any doubts about consumer confidence this season, it was quickly dispelled in the five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday alone. The national retail federation said more than 174 million Americans shopped in stores and online during that time, surpassing predictions. It showed solid support for consumers’ unwavering belief in a healthy U.S. economy. The numbers also show that people are continuing to shop both online and in stores. In fact, retailers said that those who shopped both ways actually spent more than shoppers who stuck to one or the other method.

Bryanna: How about Cyber Monday?

Greg: Yes, that’s the other big holiday shopping news. This week’s Cyber Monday was the biggest online shopping day in history. Americans spent more than six and a half billion dollars, one billion more than they did on the same day last year. Amazon reported its biggest sales day ever, and some are predicting this could be the year the holiday season breaks 100 billion in online sales.

Bryanna: Does the optimism extend to the rest of this season?

Greg: It probably should. In October, retailers tentatively predicted a 3% rise in sales this season, to about 800 billion dollars. With online sales exceeding 80% of that already, the forecast for the next three and a half weeks looks promising. One trend that should make retailers sit up and take notice: the number of those shopping for deals on their mobile phones also surged, representing close to half of all visits to retailers on Cyber Monday.