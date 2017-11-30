CVCHS Students lead the Interact Club

Three seniors at Chenango Valley High School, are leading a student run group in collaboration with the Hillcrest Rotary-- the Interact Club.

Volunteering and lending a helping hand-- that's what seniors Peter Jensen, Grace Mcmanus, and Mia Hause have been doing since ninth grade. That's when they joined the Interact Club, and now are leaders in the growing student organization.

"Even if its just a few people, that adds up quickly and doing little actions can inspire people and really makes peoples lives better," said Jensen, the President of the Interact Club.

The Interact Club is the school's largest club, with 80 members last year and 120 student volunteers this year. Jensen said the club has grown immensely since he joined four years ago.

Jensen, Mcmanus, and Hause said they are always trying to come up with new ideas to help those in need in the community-- like their "Ramp It Up Project".

"We built wheel chair ramps, or we did one recently where we built a deck for people who need those on their home," said Hause the Secretary of the Interact Club.

One of their most recent events "Socktober" where they collected nearly 400 socks for homeless shelters in the area.

"Homeless shelters, that's one of the biggest needs, that kind of usually gets overlooked," said Mcmanus, the Vice President of the Interact Club.

The student organization has two big events in spring 2018, Special Olympics, and Day of Caring.