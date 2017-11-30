Rain Can't Put a Damper on Annual JC Holiday Parade

Despite the rain, hundreds of people still lined Main Street in Johnson City to watch as dozens of floats make their way through the Village's annual holiday parade.

"It's Christmas, you come out and you don't have rain delays on Christmas, whether it's snowing or raining or 45 and sunny, said Brian Perry, Pack 100 Cubmaster.

Perry's Boy and Cub Scouts were responsible for putting together Santa's Sleigh, which was one of the most popular floats of the night.

Others in attendance, like 8-year-old first-timer Gabriella Simmons, say they were just happy to be there.

"It's all about having fun," said Simmons. "This is my first time being here to watch the parade so I'm really excited!"

Her cousin, 15-year-old Rayven Slater, was also excited to participate in the annual holiday tradition.

"I love being able to watch parades," said Slater.

Perry says the entire night promotes a sense of togetherness among Johnson City residents and the community as a whole.

"They want to show off their pride for the holidays, for J-C and they're just having a fun time," said Perry.

The night ended just before 8:00 p.m but the holiday festivities in the Village are only just beginning.