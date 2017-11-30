Thomas Bruce shines early in season for BU

Thomas Bruce came to Binghamton University with a lot of promise. A 6'9", 225 pound center from DeMatha Catholic High School in Washington D.C., Bruce looked to be the answer the Bearcats needed in the paint. He wasn't bad his first two years on campus by any means, but through the first eight games of his junior year he has shined bright for BU.

On Wednesday against Delaware State Bruce scored 14 points and pulled in 10 rebounds for his 4th double-double of the season. This coming after a 23 point performance against Hartwick on Sunday. Bruce's sudden turn around, according to Head Coach Tommy Dempsey, can be attributed in part to him growing up and feeling more comfortable in his own skin.

"Defensively he certainly has taken a step forward. But, he was an All-America East Defensive Player last year," Dempsey said. "His offense has come, a lot of times, as a result of good offense by our team. We have better offensive players on the court with him right now so we're sharing the ball better, we're giving him more space inside, and our guys are doing a better job moving the ball, drawing help, and when you're able to throw it to him anywhere around the basket then his athleticism takes over. I think that his success is interconnected with our players that are playing better overall, our other players are playing better, and some of our other players are better as a result of his success."

Bruce and the Bearcats put their three game win streak on the line at home on Saturday against Colgate at 2:00.