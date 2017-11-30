64-year-old Arrested for Drugs and Guns in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -
The Broome County Special Investigations Unit arrested a Binghamton man for drug and gun possession after executing a search warrant at his home on 25 Fayette St. on Wednesday.
64-year-old Matthew Young was found with around seven grams of crack cocaine, two handguns, Oxycontin pills, drug packaging materials, and $250 in suspected drug sales.
Young faces two Felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, two Felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, as well as other Misdemeanors.
Young's Charges
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell (Felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Over 1/8 Ounce (Felony)
- Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Felony)
- Two Counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance
The suspect was arraigned in Binghamton City Court on Thursday and is being held in the Broome County Jail.