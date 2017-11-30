64-year-old Arrested for Drugs and Guns in Binghamton

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit arrested a Binghamton man for drug and gun possession after executing a search warrant at his home on 25 Fayette St. on Wednesday.

64-year-old Matthew Young was found with around seven grams of crack cocaine, two handguns, Oxycontin pills, drug packaging materials, and $250 in suspected drug sales.

Young faces two Felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, two Felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, as well as other Misdemeanors.

Young's Charges

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Over 1/8 Ounce (Felony)

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Felony)

Two Counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

The suspect was arraigned in Binghamton City Court on Thursday and is being held in the Broome County Jail.