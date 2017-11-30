Man Who Flipped Car in Cortland Arrested for DWI

A Cortland man faces multiple charges after flipping his car over on Route 41 in the Town of Cincinnatus early Thursday morning.

Cortland County Sheriff's arrested 22-year-old Skyler Kenyon for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, which is a Felony as well as Driving While Intoxicated, and multiple driving violations. The investigation revealed that he crashed his car while driving drunk and not wearing a seatbelt.

According to Police, Kenyon was driving a 2007 Jeep north on Route 41 when he swerved to avoid an animal, lost control of the vehicle, and drove off the road. As a result, the car flipped over and blocked both lanes of traffic.

Kenyon and his two passengers were taken by Cincinnatus Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Kenyon's Charges

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle (1st Degree - Felony)

Driving While Intoxicated

Unlicensed Operation

No seat belt

Failure to Keep Right

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

He has been released and is scheduled to appear in Cincinnatus Town Court on December 20 at 7:00 p.m.