Man Who Flipped Car in Cortland Arrested for DWI

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. -
A Cortland man faces multiple charges after flipping his car over on Route 41 in the Town of Cincinnatus early Thursday morning.
Cortland County Sheriff's arrested 22-year-old Skyler Kenyon for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, which is a Felony as well as Driving While Intoxicated, and multiple driving violations. The investigation revealed that he crashed his car while driving drunk and not wearing a seatbelt.
According to Police, Kenyon was driving a 2007 Jeep north on Route 41 when he swerved to avoid an animal, lost control of the vehicle, and drove off the road. As a result, the car flipped over and blocked both lanes of traffic.
Kenyon and his two passengers were taken by Cincinnatus Ambulance to Upstate University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Kenyon's Charges
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle (1st Degree - Felony)
- Driving While Intoxicated
- Unlicensed Operation
- No seat belt
- Failure to Keep Right
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana
He has been released and is scheduled to appear in Cincinnatus Town Court on December 20 at 7:00 p.m.