Walmart's ‘Made in America’ Initiative Adds 15 New Jobs to ACCO Brands In Sidney

A company that makes stationery products in Sidney is growing after getting its products in Walmart, one of the nation's biggest retailers.

ACCO Brands landed the big contract with Walmart back in 2013, bringing 15 jobs to the facility in the last twelve months.

On Thursday, elected officials and representatives from Walmart toured ACCO's plant to see firsthand how the products are made.

“It’s inspiring to me and it’s inspiring to the company to be able to see that there are still towns where we’re making American-made products that are being sold here and all around the world.” - Jason Klipa, Director of Public Affairs for Walmart's Mid-Atlantic Region

Klipa says Walmart research shows 85% of its customers want to buy products made in America, and that's why they chose Illinois-based ACCO's planners and calendars to sell in their stores.

“It’s important to them and their families. With labor costs rising overseas and international shipping rates rising, and quite honestly the quality of goods just not being what ‘Made in America’ products can be, that’s what ultimately led us to this commitment over the course of 10 years.”

A $250 billion ten-year agreement commits Walmart to using products manufactured in America. That commitment brought 15 jobs to the Sidney plant and 50 to ACCO locations in Illinois and California.

“Good paying jobs mean more people out in the community spending money in those Walmart stores, so it self perpetuates itself. It’s a tremendous strategy.” - Sal Testani, Senior VP of ACCO Brands U.S. Sales

ACCO-owned brands include Mead, At-A-Glance, and Cambridge.

“We’ve made significant investments in our plants to buy new machinery, buy new equipment, add more positions. I expect us to do even more of that going forward."