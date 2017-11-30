Alligator Owner Ticketed In Kirkwood

An alligator was seized from a home in Kirkwood following a search warrant on November 17th according to the NYS DEC website. The resident was ticketed for unlawful possession of a wild animal as a pet and the 3 1/2 foot long alligator was sent to Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville.

This is the third alligator sent to the park in the past four months. This follows the capture of two other alligators from the Tioughnioga River in Whitney Point in July and August. Right now, it is unclear whether the Kirkwood residence is tied to those two loose alligators over the summer.