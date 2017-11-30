Key Branding Labs Becomes First Company to Graduate Southern Tier Incubator

Leaders at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator in Binghamton held a surprise party for Key Branding Labs, which is the first company to graduate from the program.

"It's a cool feeling you know any time, you know, you can kind of set an example and kind of hopefully give other people something to shoot for and strive to go on and do there own thing, that's a cool feeling," said Adam Sabol, Key Branding Labs Owner.

The company itself has been working on getting started for a little under three years and has been part of the KSTI program for the last three months. They will be relocating to 139 Washington St. in downtown Binghamton.

"This new space will allow us to continue to immerse ourselves in the downtown business community and add to our growing team of employees," said Sabol.

Sabol is a Binghamton University alumni and his company specializes in social media marketing. They serve around 39 clients from Binghamton to Owego.

The Incubator is already at 90% capacity.