Sold! Niko's Restaurant To Get New Life After Auction

Sold to the highest bidder, the former Niko's restaurant in Binghamton will be getting new life. The property on Court Street was in Broome County's hands following foreclosure. It was sold this morning for $90,000 to Andrew Gregoli.

"I wasn't really planning on coming away owning a building," says Gregoli.

Gregoli owns two restaurants already, Little Italy II in Hancock and Little Italy III in Deposit. He says he would like to continue to use the Court Street building as a restaurant provided he can staff it. If not, he'll consider selling.

The property is assessed at $350,000. David Hamlin, Director of Broome County Real Property, says he was a little disappointed by the low selling price, but this is a positive step for the county and the East Side of Binghamton.

"Get it back functioning again for the community, it's going to be a win-win situation not only for the buyer but also for the East Side itself, to get a little more variety to choose from," says Hamlin.

All the equipment inside the building was also up for auction. The county is looking to make back the $100,000 in back taxes owed on the property with the sale of over 200 lots of items.