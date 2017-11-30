Winter Parking Regulations Start In City

The City of Binghamton’s winter alternate side parking rules will begin Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 and remain in effect until March 15, 2018.

The policy allows for safe and efficient snow plowing of all City streets. In addition, during snow events motorists are strongly encouraged to move vehicles off streets and into driveways or parking lots at City parks to allow snow plows and emergency crews to keep streets clear.

For questions, residents should contact the Binghamton Police Traffic Division: (607) 772-7095.

Alternate side parking includes the following guidelines:

On even calendar days, park on the even side of the street until 5 p.m.

On odd calendar days, park on the odd side of the street until 5 p.m.

The change in parking occurs each day at 5 p.m. For example, since Dec. 1 is an odd day, vehicles must be moved to the even side of the street at 5 p.m. Residents should think, “Park for tomorrow.”

Rules are in effect 24 hours per day.

Alternate side parking rules apply to all City streets, including those with parking on only one side.

Streets with no parking on both sides of the street remain no parking zones on both sides of the street. In these cases, alternate side parking does not apply.

Rules do not apply for kiosk parking.

·

The following areas are exempt from alternate side parking rules: