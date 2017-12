Binghamton Police Warns Residents Of Scams

Recently, the Binghamton Police Department has received reports of young juveniles going door-to-door and selling stolen candy bars, or taking orders for Christmas decorations. Information indicates the candy bars were shoplifted.

The juveniles only accept cash for their orders. In most cases, they claimed the sale is for a local church. In one case, the juveniles displayed what appears to be a legitimate order form, but no legitimate fundraiser exists.

In another case, the juveniles received $12 for a candy bar from an elderly person. In one incident, a juvenile asked to use the homeowner’s bathroom and ransacked a bedroom while inside. In another case, an adult was accompanying the juveniles.



As a precaution, if you believe you are being scammed by a door-to-door scammer, you may always verify the fundraiser from the school or church.

Most door-to-door fundraisers accept checks.

As a safety reminder, do not allow strangers to enter your home. If you believe you were victim of this scam in the City of Binghamton, please notify the Binghamton Police at 607-723-5321.



For additional information about this, contact the Binghamton Police Juvenile Detectives at 607-772-7088.