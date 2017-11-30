Endicott Woman Charged With Hindering Prosecution

The Endicott Police Department on Wednesday charged 49 year old Jocelyn L. Thornton with Hindering Prosecution and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

This is the 3rd arrest related to the investigations involving several Robberies that occurred in the Village of Endicott during September 2017.

Between September 1, 2017 and November 15, 2017 Thornton rendered criminal assistance to an Ali Chandler who was previously charged on November 17th with (2) counts of Robbery 1st.

In addition, on September 18th, Thornton possessed a Samsung cellphone that belonged to the victim in one of the taxi cab robberies. On that date, Thornton disposed of the phone at a Kiosk business at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City.

Endicott Police Department was assisted in these investigations by the New York State Police. Thornton was arraigned in the Village of Endicott Court on November 29th and released pending further court proceedings. Also, Thornton will be arraigned in the Village of Johnson City Court at a later date.

Jocelyn L. Thornton, 49 years old, 24 Arthur Ave, Endicott, NY

ONE Count of Hindering Prosecution, a Class E Felony

ONE Count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor