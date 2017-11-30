Man Turns Himself In After Warrant

Broome County Sheriff David E. Harder would like to thank the public in the southern tier for their assistance with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Featured Warrant Initiative.

Update:

On 11/29/2017, Jeremy Anderson turned himself in to members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office after being the featured warrant from 11/22/2017. Broome County Sheriff David E. Harder would like to thank the public for the tips provided on Anderson.