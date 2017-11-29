Bearcats win third straight, first on road, over Delaware State

DOVER, Del. - Binghamton men's basketball (4-4) shot 59 percent and drilled a season-high 13 three-pointers to roll over host Delaware State (2-6) 85-64 Wednesday night at Memorial Hall. The win, BU's third straight and first road win, moved them to the .500 mark on the season.



Facing a Hornets' zone to open the game, Binghamton raced out to a 16-4 lead and never looked back. Junior guard J.C. Show scored 14 of his team-high 17 points in the first half and the Bearcats led by as many as 22 points before taking a 46-29 cushion into the locker room. The hosts never drew closer than 16 points in the second half.



Show hit 5-of-8 three-pointers and sophomore guard Fard Muhammad added 14 points on 4-of-7 long distance shooting. Junior center Thomas Bruce notched his fourth double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Six players had nine or more points.



The Bearcats moved the ball with precision in the decisive first half and were awarded with 11 assists on 15 makes. They shot a season-best 60 percent in the half.



Binghamton returns home to host Colgate at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)