Despite Moon's career-high 23 points, Bearcats fall to Bison

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Binghamton (4-3) put up a valiant fourth-quarter rally but fell just short in a 64-59 loss at Bucknell (5-3) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Tuesday night at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison, who won the Patriot League last season, is the second defending conference champion the Bearcats have faced so far this season.



Sophomore guard Kai Moon scored a game-high and career-high 23 points. She went 8-for-13 from the field, was 3-for-5 from beyond the three-point arc and made all four of her free throw attempts. Moon also dished out a team-best five assists.



Senior guard Imani Watkins finished with 16 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. She now has 1,606 points and moves into 29th place all time in America East Conference history. Watkins continues to rank third in Binghamton program history.



Moon had nine of her points during the opening period as the Bearcats held a 16-14 lead. The lead went back and forth in the second period but the Bison took a 32-31 lead into the break when Kate Walker sank a pair of free throws with eight seconds remaining.



The Bison blew the game open in the third period, going a 10-0 run in a span of 6:25 to take a 45-34 lead. Five different Bucknell players scored during that stretch.



In the final period, however, the Bearcats clawed back into the game, pulling to within 52-48 on a jumper by Watkins with 7:27 left to go. Bucknell went back up 61-53 with 4:16 remaining but Binghamton got back within 61-59 on Moon's final two free throws of the game with 37 seconds left in regulation.



Bucknell sealed the game on a three-point play by Walker with 31 seconds remaining.



Walker led Bucknell with 18 points while Kailtyn Slagus added 11 points.



Senior center Alyssa James grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds and blocked four shots. She came into the game ranked first in the America East and second in the nation with 4.8 blocks per game.

Redshirt junior guard Jasmine Sina chipped in nine points, going 3-for-6 from beyond the three-point arc. Sophomore guard Carly Boland added three blocks.



Binghamton returns home to face Yale on Saturday at noon.



NOTES: With 193 career blocks, James is in sixth place all time in America East history. Erika Beverly of Hartford (2005-10) is in fourth place with 196 blocks and Colleen McNamara (1991-95) is in fourth place with 197 career rejections. In Binghamton program history, James remains in third place all time.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)