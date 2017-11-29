Free Cognitive Screenings Aim To Prevent Dementia

Dementia is not treatable, but preventable according to Sonostics Inc. The Endicott company is offering free cognitive screenings at the Oakdale Mall and at their Washington Ave location throughout the week.

Sonostics President Dr. Ken McLeod says his research has shown low blood pressure to be a contributing factor in dementia. By catching that low blood pressure early, he says steps can be taken to get it up to a normal level.

The free screenings at the mall will be on Mondays from open to noon and all week during normal business hours at 204 Washington Ave in Endicott.