Chenango Valley SD Appealing Latest Decision by Fenton Building Inspector

The Chenango Valley Central School District on behalf of their lawyer, Meave Tooher, has filled an appeal against a decision made by the Fenton Building Inspector that would allow the natural gas compressor project to be built at the current proposed location.

According to documents obtained by Fox 40, the School District wants the Town's Zoning Board of Appeals to "exercise its proper authority and reverse the Determination of the Building Inspector...that the natural gas compressor station proposed by NG Advantage is a 'truck and freight terminal."

On October 12, Matthew Banks, the Town's Building Inspector submitted a 13-page document to the Fenton Board declaring that a trucking terminal did fit within the Town's zoning laws as limited industrial. Banks cited a Google search for "what is a truck and freight terminal," three articles from Hofstra University, and one from the Office of Freight Management and Operations as evidence for his decision.

Tooher argues that "the documents annexed to the Determination do not support the conclusion that the Project is a truck and freight terminal."

Whether or not a natural gas compressor station can be classified as a "trucking terminal" and be built along West Service Road has been a point of disagreement since Supreme Court Judge Ferris Lebous ruled on two Article 78's back in August and is one of the main roadblocks preventing the project from going forward.

Town Law allows residents to submit any appeal within 60 days of a decision being reached by the Board, which would put the deadline to appeal the Building Inspector's decision on December 11.

