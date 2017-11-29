Police Arrest Syracuse Man for Threatening a NY Congressman and his Family

State Police announced Wednesday, they have arrested a man from Syracuse after he threatened a New York Congressman, and his family.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr., said 28-year-old Patrick D. Angelo is being charged with Criminal Complaint with Interstate Communication of a Threat, and threatening a federal officer. Officials said Angelo could be facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, $250,000 in fines, or both.

The criminal complaint alleged that on October 19, the Washington D.C. office of NY Congressman, John Katko received a threatening voicemail, about a death threat to the Congressman and his family. According to the Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig R. Gestring of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Rochester, NY, the recorded message said:

“Listen Mr. Katko, if you support net neutrality, I will support you. But if you don’t support net neutrality, I will find you and your family and I will kill…you…all. Do you understand?” The message continued: “I will literally find all…of…you and your progeny and t- just wipe you from the face of the earth. Net neutrality is more important than the defense of the United States. Net neutrality is more important than free speech. Net neutrality is more important than health care. Net neutrality is literally the basis of the new society. That even if you don’t understand, how important it is, net neutrality is literally the basis of the new…free…society. So if you don’t support it, I am willing to lay down my li- (recording ends),” said Patrick D. Angelo.

The investigation began after Katko's office reported the voicemail to the United States Capitol Police, Threat Assessment Section-- which led to a federal investigation.