County Officials Hold Public Hearing on Proposed Juneberry Road Bridge

Broome County Department of Public Works held a public hearing on Wednesday night to allow residents of Vestal to ask questions about the proposed Juneberry Road Bridge project.

"We get input about emergency vehicles or sidewalks, or anything that the public feels that they want to have input on and we listen to them and that becomes part of our report," said Leslie Boulton, Broome County Public Works Commissioner.

If approved, the $1.5 million project would seek bids in February 2019 with construction beginning that summer. Experts believe it will take around eight months for all of the construction to be completed.

"For this particular bridge there was deterioration, it was an older bridge but the overriding thing that we used to go after the funding was because of the flooding issues," said Boulton.

Many Vestal residents expressed their concerns over how the bridge constantly gets shutdown anytime the water level rises too high. This project mainly aims to raise the structure up by four-feet.

"It sounds good because I know that the water does hit the bridge when we get flooding and the fact that they're going to elevate it I think will be a good thing and lengthen the bridge as well, so I'm pleased with what I've heard tonight," said Walt Schlundt, Vestal Resident.

The bridge was originally constructed in 1962 and is one of around 108 bridges owned and maintained by Broome County. According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the bridge received a 4.27 Condition Rating and anything under 5.0 is considered a "deficient bridge."

Schlundt lives on Rita Road and is also a member of the Vestal Fire Department, he says his main concern is how long the detour will be in place.

"My only concern has been the shutting down of the bridge because I respond with the fire department over that bridge, so it'll make it a little bit of a longer response for me," said Schlundt. He adds that Emergency Officials won't take the proposed 2.5 mile detour to ensure that response times are still quick and efficient.

95% of the costs are expected to be covered under Governor Andrew Cuomo's Bridge NY initiative. In July 2016, Cuomo announced $200 million in enhanced assistance for local governments over the next two years to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts statewide - Broome won multiple awards.

According to the Broome County Department of Public Works, 80% of the project will be covered by federal funds,15% will be covered by state money, and the remaining 5% will come from Broome County or local taxes.

"We pinpointed it as a high priority that if we could replace it and raise up the profile it would really help flooding in the neighborhoods around the bridge," said Boulton.

Some residents were also concerned that the new bridge will not have any sidewalks unlike the bridge. County Officials say they have decided to offer extended shoulder room on both sides of the bridge to allow space for walkers and bikers to share the space.

Citizens may also contact the Broome County Department of Public Works at 778-2470, with any questions, comments or concerns or visit the project's Facebook page for more information.