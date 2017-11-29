NYS Department of Agriculture Confirms Invasive Insect in New York

The New York State Department of Agriculture confirms a new invasive specie has been spotted in New York-- for the first time, and may impact farms across the state.

The insect, a Spotted Lanternfly is known to be a potential threat to several important agricultural crops including grapes, apples, hops, and forest products.



“Invasive insects like the spotted lanternfly threaten New York’s valuable natural resources. It’s critically important that we raise awareness and develop innovative solutions to control and limit the spread of these invasive pests. We urge communities across the state to take action to learn more about these important programs and to immediately report any suspected detections of invasive species in their area.” — DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos

It causes harm by sucking sap from plant stems and leaves. It is thought to have arrived in NYS on an interstate shipment, but it is native to Asia. It was first found in Bern County Pennsylvania, in 2014.

The Department of Agriculture is encouraging residents to report any findings of a Spotted Lanternfly, to help keep them from spreading.