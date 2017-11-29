Two local seniors make college choices official

Johnson City senior Sam Majewski signed her National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Division II Felician University. In a separate ceremony at her own high school, Vestal's Tracy Sephton signed her NLI to play field hockey at East Stroudsburg University.

In Majewski's time with the Wildcats, her class has helped account for 45% of the decades old program's career victories. The Wildcats record book features Majewski at or near the top of all the major offensive categories and a three-time All-Division honoree.. Now that her college choice is behind her, she says it feels like a weight has been lifted.

"Right when I told the coach I was committing and made my verbal it was like, calm," Majewski says. "Everything felt so relaxed after that. When I went for my overnight, obviously the school was awesome but the team was outstanding. They just made me feel at home."

Sephton has helped lead the Golden Bears Field Hockey team to four straight Final Four appearances with two trips to the State Finals. She says East Stroudsburg gives her the best opportunity to grow as a player.

"I love the coaches and their philosophy," says Sephton. "I feel like they can take me to be the best player I can at the next level. I'm really excited for that."

Majewski plans on majoring in Early Childhood Education. Sephton will study Exercise Science.