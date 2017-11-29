Bearcats ready for Hornets zone

The Binghamton men enter Wednesday's road contest against Delaware State having won two in a row. The Hornets, by contrast, lost on Monday.

Delaware State, returning home, would love to turn that loss around and beat the Bearcats, while three straight wins would be a huge confidence boost for a BU team that has struggled for wins in recent years. Tommy Dempsey has the Hornets well scouted and says he's looking forward to confronting their tough zone defense.

"Both teams will play with great urgency. They have good size, they play primarily zone. It's a big zone. So, we're going to have to do a good job of attacking the zone," Dempsey said. "Even though Hartwick didn't have a big zone, they did play a zone mostly for forty minutes, so we did have an opportunity to go up against a zone on Sunday. Up until Sunday we hadn't seen zone all year. I am anxious to see how we attack a zone with a lot of size. I think that'll be key to whether or not we can be successful [Wednesday] night."

Tip off between the Bearcats and Hornets is scheduled for 8:00.