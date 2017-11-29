Robot Allows 8-Year-Old With Rare Disorder To Still Attend Class

It's a Wednesday afternoon and most kids are in school. Tiernan Kriner is too, but from Grandma's living room. The 8-year-old is sitting on the couch in his soccer pajamas, polka dot socks not quite reaching the floor. The laptop he's holding is his ticket into the classroom. The arrow keys he's hitting are controlling a robot. wheeling through the hallways and classrooms of Maine Memorial Elementary.

"It's not something we would have ever thought to ask for," says Libby Kriner, Tiernan's mom.

The robot, nicknamed "T-Bot" by his teachers, was offered up by BOCES and allows Tiernan to attend class and see his friends every day, whereas before he just couldn't do it.

"He was coming to school when he could, but then he was just so exhausted," says Libby.

That's one of the side effects of Fanconi Anemia, a rare bone marrow disorder which Tiernan was diagnosed with in June. One in every 130,000 people are born with the disorder. When we first met Tiernan back in August, his family was trying to find out everything they could about what could help their boy. The answer? A bone marrow transplant which he will receive next week. The donor is his older brother Brennan, who is a perfect match.

"He gets to be a superhero," says dad Chad Kriner.

"Ya, they're both superheros," adds Libby.

The Kriners and their two amazing kids are taking it day by day.

"You really focus more on family time and togetherness and what's important," says Libby.

Chemo starts in two days. It's scary for anyone, much less an 8-year-old, but his parents say their boy is still happy. That big smile isn't going anywhere, and they give "T-Bot" a lot of credit.

"It gives him I think, strength almost, because he feels like he's in control of something," says Libby, "And it's just fun. How many kids get to say they get to be in school through a robot?"

