Educators, Students, and Community Leaders Demand a Stop to Tax Bill

Community members, local educators, and students gathered outside of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney's Binghamton Office to demand a stop to the Republican Tax Plan that's headed for the Senate this week. Organizers say the bill would extend the bulk of its tax breaks to billionaires and large corporations.

"It's a bad plan for the middle class, it's going to hurt middle class families especially in New York, and we want our elected representatives to know that we're against it," said Chris Sielaff, Binghamton High School Teacher.

Sielaff says his role as an educator will be impacted if the bill is passed because he could lose his deductibles on purchasing school supplies.

"Rather than giving money to corporations and the wealthiest in our country, I think that we should be supporting public schools, universities, education," said Sielaff. "Making sure that our students have the supplies that they need and teachers in the classroom to help them learn."

Others like, Binghamton University Senior Adam Wilkes, say the bill will make things more difficult for young people who are trying to establish themselves after graduation.

"A lot of friends of mine have to take out loans and if those loan payments in the future aren't tax deductible - that's going to be a huge burden on them right when they need that the most," said Wilkes." When you're young, when you're 24-25 coming out of college it's very tough to get on your feet economically, especially being this young in this economy."

Organizers add that the bill would cut State and Local Taxes (SALT), while laying the groundwork for massive cuts to health care and emergency services.

Despite all of this, not everyone at the protest was against the bill. Gilda Ward is a coordinator for the Tri-County Tea Party, which is based out of Chenango County. She says that she is a strong supporter of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act.

"We are looking for the Senate version to add amendments and we encourage the final version of the bill after committee reconciliation to look more like the House version of the bill," said Ward. "Our nation needs tax reform to help middle class families and allow small businesses to grow and increase employment."

On November 16, Rep. Claudia Tenney was among the 227 Republicans in the The House of Representatives to approve the Tax Plan. That version of the bill passed 227 - 205 with 227 Republicans voting in favor, 13 voting against, and all 192 Democrats voting against it.

The Senate is expected to vote on its version on Friday with The House potentially getting another look at it the same day if the vote returns to The House for reconciliation.