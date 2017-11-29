Harpursville Tree Farm Not Feeling Effects Of Nationwide Christmas Tree Shortage

Christmas tree sales are down across the country, and the National Christmas Tree Association says the shortage could cause prices to rise as much as 10%.

The Southern Tier has its fair share of Christmas tree farms, but one, in particular, is thriving and continues to grow despite the national statistic.

High Meadow Tree Farm in Harpursville began in 1981 when owner, Joel Laczak, and his two neighbors decided to plant trees.

Laczak eventually bought out the two men and now owns the 100-acre farm on Cafferty Road along with his wife, Deb.

He says the internet is a major help in getting the word out to residents about the farm and is a big reason why business is growing.

“We have an excellent website, and we’ve participated more in social media over the last two years and so that's really promoted growth.”

That growth is clear when visiting the farm. Many trees have been cut down and sold already, and they opened for the season just six days ago.

High Meadow sold over 600 Christmas trees last year, and are well on their way to surpassing that number this year, proving that the shortage has no effect in the Southern Tier.

“I don’t think we have a tree shortage locally. I think there are spots nationally, but I don’t think in Upstate New York we have a shortage.”

At High Meadow, their prices and wide variety draw families back year after year, and why Laczak is increasing his stock of trees.

“We continue to plant more and more trees. This spring we planted 1400 trees, and it looks like we’re gonna do 1600 trees this coming spring.”

High Meadow has three kinds of Christmas trees - pine, spruce, and fir - and ten different varieties of them.

The farm also has a gift shop selling wreaths, ornaments, and other holiday items.

For $29 you can cut down your own tree, or purchase one that is pre-cut.