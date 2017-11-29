Inmates among Six Charged for Smuggling Contraband into Correctional Facility

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested six individuals on Sunday after an investigation discovered the smuggling of contraband into the Correctional Facility, during visitation hours.

Among those six arrested, three were already being held at the Delaware County Jail on separate charges.

Maureen E. Storrs, 49, of Delhi, Mary Ellen Chukoloski, 51, of Binghamton, and Britney L. Fraser, 27, Devenport, were the three people alleged to be conspiring with inmates to bring drugs into the jail. Storrs, Chukoloski, and Devenport are all facing several charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (with intent to sell), in the third degree, a felony

Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance, in the third degree, a felony

Promoting Prison Contraband, in the first degree, a felony

Storrs, Chukoloski, and Devenport were arraigned in the Town of Delhi Court and sent to the Delaware County Jail on $40,000 cash bail or $80,000 bond.

On Monday police made three more arrests. They included inmates already being held at the jail on unrelated charges. Those inmates-- George H. Robinson Sr., 44, of Delhi, Gregory E. Shamus, 30, of Delhi, and Edward L. Reed, 41, of Binghamton, are now facing new charges:

Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, in the third degree, a felony

Promoting Prison Contraband, in the first degree, a felony

Conspiracy, in the fourth degree, a felony

Robinson, Shamus, and Reed, were arraigned in the Town of Delhi Court and returned to the Delaware County Jail without bail.