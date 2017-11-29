Upcoming Street Closures for JC Holiday Parade

The Johnson City Business and Professional Women's Holiday Parade is one day away, Thursday, November 30, at 7:00 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the following street closures will go into effect.

Main St. (RT 17C) closed to all traffic between Carhart Ave. and Baldwin St. for the duration of parade.

Lester Ave. between Main St. and CFJ Blvd.

N. Arch St. between Main St. and Brown St.

N. Broad St. between Carlton St. and Brown St.

Brochton St. between N. Arch St. and Plymouth St.

Johnson City Police warn that parking will be permitted on Main St , along parade route, until after 5:00 p.m. Vehicles parked in violation after 5:00 p.m. will be subject to tow away at owner's expense.

Police advise travelers that streets in the area of the parade will be congested. Seeking alternative routes is necessary for appropriate changes.

Wilson Hospital will be accessible from the south by Floral Ave to Baldwin St. or from the west by Main St. to Baldwin St.