Original Musical Coming To Endicott To Benefit Mom’s House

An original musical is coming to Endicott to benefit a national organization that helps single parents across the Southern Tier.

“Christmas Rocks: The Musical” is being put on by New Life Ministries and the show is completely free. Donations will be collected throughout the show for the charity Mom’s House.

Mom’s House is a non-profit organization that provides free childcare for low income single parents who are in school full-time.

"Families are so important to us. We really want to focus on Mom's House this Christmas so that we can help these parents go back to school full-time, get an education, so that they can raise their kids while bettering themselves as well." - Jon Scofield, Connections Pastor at New Life Ministries

The musical is based off of the nativity story with a twist - it has a 1980’s theme.

"You're going to be experiencing a lot of big hair, glitter, there's gonna be some leg warmers involved. Our cast is going to be singing some of the most iconic 1980's rock music - Aerosmith, to Bon Jovi, to White Snake. It's a lot of fun, lots of singing, lots of dancing. It's family friendly, it's an interactive show, and it's free. It's gonna be awesome so come and join us!" - Leah McCoy, Dramatic Arts Director at New Life Ministries

The musical will be presented at New Life Ministries on December 15th at 7:00 p.m. and December 16th at 6:07 p.m.

For more information on the musical, visit the Facebook event page by clicking here. For more information on New Life Ministries, visit their Facebook page.